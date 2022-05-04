Fantasy Sports Market 2022 : Size, Share, Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Fantasy Sports Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global fantasy sports market size was US$ 22.9 billion in 2021. The global fantasy sports market size is forecast to reach US$ 66.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Fantasy sports are online game platforms in which players create and manage virtual teams of real professional athletes. Over the course of a whole sports league or season, participants compete against each other’s fantasy teams. Based on the performance of genuine professional sports players, the user who scores the most points get the money. Customers can expect total openness from players in the fantasy sports market when it comes to their financial transactions. All financial transactions on sports fantasy sites are protected by secure payment gateways, giving players more confidence.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Enhancing internet connectivity and growing smartphone ownerships are rising number of fantasy sports users. Thus, this factor is fueling the global market growth.

The growing demand for adventure-based entertainment due to the hectic lifestyles of the young population drives the global market.

The rising adoption of advanced technologies such as secured payment gateways, user-friendly interfaces, blockchain-based apps, and fantasy chatbots fuels the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global fantasy sports market. Governments worldwide imposed lockdown in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, various leagues and tournaments were either canceled or postponed. The cancellation of sporting events has resulted in significant losses for all involved parties. However, stay-at-home orders and lockdowns have resulted in an exponential increase in online gamers. As a result, the expansion of the fantasy sports sector is aided by the introduction of many unique virtual events such as quizzes, new launches, and the addition of new sports by leading organizations to assure user involvement.

Regional Insights

North America garnered the highest share in the market in 2021 and is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. As a result of the growing number of users in various fantasy sports. In addition, the rising accessibility of high-speed internet connectivity and the increasing popularity of sports such as football and baseball. Additionally, the adoption of the latest technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to offer more fascinating experiences is expanding the popularity of fantasy sports. Therefore, these factors are forecast to fuel the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising users of fantasy sports. In addition, India is emerging as the largest market for fantasy sports due to the growing craze of cricket and football. Therefore, these factors are forecast to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global fantasy sports market are:

Rotoworld (Comcast Corporation)

Marzen Media LLC

Roto Sports Incorporated

Fantrax

Good Gamer Entertainment Incorporated

NFL Enterprises LLC

DraftKings

Sportech Incorporated

FanDuel Group

Dream Sports Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global fantasy sports market segmentation focuses on Sports Type, Platform, Age Group, Usage Type, Gaming Mode, and Region.

Segmentation based on Sports Type

Baseball

Hockey

Basket Ball

Football

Cricket

Others

Segmentation based on Platform

Mobile Application

Website

Segmentation based on Age Group

Under 25 Years

25 to 40 Years

Above 40 Years

Segmentation based on Usage Type

Free

Paid

Segmentation based on Gaming Mode

Solo Game Play

Squad Game Play

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

