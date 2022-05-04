Novel Vaccine Delivery Systems Market 2022 : Size, Share, Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Novel Vaccine Delivery Systems Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global novel vaccine delivery systems market size was US$ 5,429.6 million in 2021. The global novel vaccine delivery systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 11,306.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Immunization is considered essential to strengthen the individual’s immune system. Various immunization programs have been developed to lower the prevalence of diseases. According to World Health Organization, vaccines are available for nearly 29 diseases, such as Cholera, Dengue, COVID-19 (emergency use WHO list), Diphtheria, Ebolavirus, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenza type b, Hepatitis E, Influenza, Japanese encephalitis, Malaria, Measles, Meningococcal disease, Typhoid fever, Pneumococcal disease, Rabies, Rotavirus gastroenteritis, Rubella, Tuberculosis, Yellow fever, etc. Thus, the rising prevalence of these diseases will fuel the growth of the global novel vaccine delivery systems market during the study period.

The demand for novel vaccine delivery systems is also mounting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Governments, across the world, have started free vaccine drives to save the citizens from virus threats. Thus, the growing range of immunization programs in the coming years will drive the novel vaccine delivery systems market forward.

The high cost of safety syringes may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, an increasing range of awareness programs conducted by the WHO will amplify the demand for novel vaccine delivery systems during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic stimulated the demand for an efficient cure. R&D activities surged to develop novel vaccines. Moreover, governments started offering free vaccines to the citizens in order to save them from the virus threat. The import and export of vaccines also increased abruptly. As a result, the novel vaccine delivery systems market witnessed lucrative growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions, the Asia-Pacific novel vaccine delivery systems market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. China is considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was opportunistic for the Asia-Pacific novel vaccine delivery systems market. Furthermore, the disease also affected the majority of the population in India. As a result, it has been beneficial for the market. In addition, ongoing vaccination drives will benefit the market.

High prevalence of disorders like hepatitis B, tuberculosis, Nipah virus, and norovirus, will require effective immunization. As a result, it will drive the novel vaccine delivery systems market forward. Moreover, the region is considered to be the most populous region. The rising awareness related to the precautionary vaccination for these diseases will amplify the growth of this regional novel vaccine delivery systems market.

Competitors in the Market

Becton Dickinson & Company

Altaris Capital Partners, LLC

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gurnet Point Capital (Corium International Inc.)

Gerresheimer AG

PharmaJet, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Foundation (Schott AG)

Retractable Technologies, Inc

Terumo Corporation

VAXXAS Pty Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global novel vaccine delivery systems market segmentation focuses on Delivery Mode, Device, and Region.

By Delivery Mode Outlook

Intradermal

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Other

By Device Outlook

Syringe

Needle-free injection System

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

