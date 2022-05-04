Organic LED Market 2022 : Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Organic LED Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global organic LED market size was US$ 51,974.1 million in 2021. The global organic LED market is forecast to grow to US$ 288,069.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The organic light-emitting diode or OLED is a flat light-emitting diode technology that is made by setting up organic sheets between two conductors. OLED is one of the most promising displays and lighting technologies, capable of providing more energy-efficient illumination than fluorescent tubes.

Factors Influencing the Market

The fact that OLEDs are more promising displays and lighting technologies than fluorescent tubes and it offers energy-efficient illumination will drive the organic LED market forward.

Furthermore, lighting contributes around 5% of global carbon emissions. To reduce carbon emissions, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) released a set of energy-saving lighting standards, which will benefit the Organic LED market in the coming years. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and economic expansion in Europe and the Middle East will escalate the demand for OLED-based lighting.

The high cost of the technology may act as a significant restraint in the organic LED market growth. In addition, demand for environmentally friendly lighting is on the rise,which will be lucrative for the overall market. Green and eco-friendly products and other lighting solutions are being adopted by a big percentage of the public. Consumer efforts like these can provide market players of organic LED with a plethora of potential prospects to boost revenue. As a result, it will accelerate the growth of the global organic LED market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Following a disruption in panel supply caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the global Organic LED market has taken a slower pace. Various companies had planned to invest in the technology. However, investments, accompanied by R&D activities and new launches, were completely postponed. For instance, LG Display had planned to commence mass manufacturing of its OLED panels in Guangzhou, China, but the plans dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the wake of the pandemic has been a significant challenge for the global Organic LED market.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, the global organic LED market is forecast to record the highest growth rate in Asia-Pacific. Televisions, cellphones, laptops, digital cameras, and tablets are expected to employ OLEDs as the next-generation display technology. As the region holds one of the largest markets for consumer electronics, it will potentially strengthen the scope of the organic LED market. OLED displays have a number of advantages over LCDs with backlighting. Shortly, the Asia-Pacific OLED display and lighting industry is predicted to rise significantly due to the region’s expanding automotive industry. Furthermore, the region is home to some prominent electronics companies, such as LG Display Co. Ltd. of South Korea, which will drive the market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Philips

OSRAM

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

AU Optronics

GE Lighting

Eaton

CREE

Dialight PLC.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global organic LED market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Display

Lighting

By Technology Outlook

Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED

Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED)

Transparent OLED

Top-Emitting OLED

Foldable OLED

White OLED

By End-Users Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Commercial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Other

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

