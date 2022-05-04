Near-Field Communication Market 2022 : Outlook, Size, Share, Demand, Trend, and Growth Forecasted 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Near-Field Communication Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global near-field communication market size was US$ 20310.1million in 2021. The global near-field communication market is forecast to grow to US$ 56,781.0 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Near field communication (NFC) is a set of protocols that allow communication devices and electronic gadgets to install radio communication. This technology is widely used in smartphones, laptops, and tablets, majorly for data exchange.

Factors Influencing the Market

Data sharing has become one of the important services nowadays. The rising demand for convenient data transfer is expected to fuel the growth of the global near-field communication market.

The rising need for data securing will also benefit the global near-field communication market. Also, the advantages of near-field communication, such as fast process, security, and convenience, will drive the overall near-field communication market forward.

Increasing demand for online payments, together with the rising use of smart devices, such as laptops, mobile phones, etc., will escalate the growth of the near-field communication market. On the contrary, short operational range of near-field communication may limit the growth of the market.

NFC-enabled wearable technologies are getting substantial traction, owing to the trending products like NFC-enabled bracelets, rings, smartwatches, fitness trackers, wristbands, etc. Furthermore, different benefits of near-field communication, such as better customer engagement and retailers’ ability to track the customers’ payments, will amplify its demand in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly dropped the individual’s purchasing power. A maximum range of the population suffered a job loss or had to work on low wages. Thus, it reduced the demand for smart wearables. However, the pandemic triggered the demand for online payments. Since most companies and institutions adopted remote methods to communicate, the near-field communication market witnessed ample growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the near-field communication market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to growing urbanization, rising adoption of smartphones, and increasing awareness related to the online payment platforms. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives to promote digitalization in the banking sector are forecast to surge the demand for the near-field communication market during the study period. For instance, the Indian Finance Ministry of India asked the banks in 2018 to offer near field communication (NFC)-enabled credit and debit cards to the consumers. In addition, growing digitalization and rising demand to enhance data security will boost the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Identive

Infineon Technologies

MagTek

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Samsung Electronics

Thales Group

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global near-field communication market segmentation focuses on Product, Operating Mode, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Type

NFC Tags

NFC ICS

SIM Cards

NFC Readers

Others

By Operating Mode Outlook

Read/Write Mode

Peer-to-peer Mode

Card Emulation Mode

By End-Users Outlook

Retail

Transportation

Automotive

Residential & Commercial

Medical & Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Banking & Finance

Hospitality

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

