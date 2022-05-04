OLED Microdisplay Market 2022 : Size, Share, Key Insights Based on Product Type, and Regional Demand 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the OLED Microdisplay Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global OLED microdisplay market size was US$ 151.9 million in 2021. The global OLED microdisplay market is forecast to grow to US$ 921.0 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The display industry is witnessing evolution in terms of advancements. Furthermore, the demand for displays is increasing in various industries, such as electronics, automotive, healthcare, etc. The rising demand for wearable devices is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the OLED microdisplay market during the forecast period.
Smartphones and television have become a basic necessity due to growing digitalization. As a result of the growing adoption of smart devices, the demand for OLED microdisplays will also increase in the coming years.
OLED displays offer numerous benefits in terms of size, power, color space, contrast, etc. In addition, the surging demand for VR glasses, EVF, industrial cover AR smart glasses, and AR helmets for pilots will drive the OLED microdisplay market forward.
Furthermore, growing investments by tech giants, such as Google and Apple, will accelerate the growth of the OLED microdisplay market. For instance, Google invested in Owlchemy Labs and Eyefluence, a Texas-based video game developing company. Google is also unveiling various strategies to establish a strong foothold in augmented reality, which will be beneficial for the global OLED microdisplay market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the growth of the microdisplay due to changes in consumer purchasing power. Many countries have implemented a complete shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which wreaked havoc on the global economy. It also disrupted the supply chain for materials and components used in microdisplay systems. Demand for electronics also declined steeply as consumers stopped buying luxury items. The employment rate triggered by the COVID-19 affected developing countries. Thus, it hampered the growth of the OLED microdisplay market.
Regional Analysis
Globally, the Asia-Pacific OLED microdisplay market is forecast to exhibit the highest growth rate, owing to the presence of a prominent electronics industry in the region. Furthermore, the region’s well-developed electronics manufacturing ecosystem and the vast urban population will contribute to the growth of the OLED microdisplay market. Further, the demand for wearable electronics is increasing in the region, which will be opportunistic for the industry players. In addition, the region is home to some of the prominent OLED microdisplay providers, such as Winstar Display Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp., etc. All of these factors will drive the Asia-Pacific OLED microdisplay market forward.
Competitors in the Market
MicroOLED SA
Yunnan Olightek Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd.
Winstar Display Co. Ltd.
eMagin Inc.
Kopin Corp.
WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.
Seiko Epson Corp.
Fraunhofer FEP
Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp.
Sunlike Display Technology Corp.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global OLED microdisplay market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use, and Region.
By Type Outlook
Near-to-eye
Projections
By End-Use Outlook
Automotive
Healthcare
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Military
Law Enforcement
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
