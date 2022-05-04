Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Costco brand toilet paper rises by nearly 9%

Kirkland toilet paper rises from NT$335 to NT$365 per pack due to soaring pulp prices

  107
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/04 18:52
Taiwan Costco brand toilet paper rises by nearly 9%

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Costco Taiwan on Wednesday (May 4) announced that it will be increasing the price of its toilet paper by nearly 9% amid rising material, shipping, and packaging costs.

The membership-based wholesale club that day was cited by CNA as stating that its in-house toilet paper brand Kirkland will rise by NT$30 per pack from NT$335 (US$11.33) to NT$365, an increase of 8.96%. According to Costco, the main reason for the price hike is the rise in global raw pulp prices.

Other factors listed include a rise in freight rates and packaging costs. Chung Hwa Pulp Corp (中華紙漿), a pulp and paper mill under the Yong Feng Yu Group (永豐餘集團), predicts that prices will continue to increase in May and June.

Costco stated that it had kept the price increase down to 5% last year in an effort to stabilize prices. However, this year, the company could no longer absorb the rising costs and had to pass some of the burden onto the consumer.

Other major retailers such as PX Mart, Carrefour, and A Mart have yet to announce price hikes for their toilet paper products. Instead, they are currently offering consumers discounted prices to buoy sales.
toilet paper
inflation
rising prices
paper
Costco
Costco Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Inflation and China lockdowns dampen Taiwan manufacturing mood in March
Inflation and China lockdowns dampen Taiwan manufacturing mood in March
2022/04/29 17:06
S&P Global Ratings upgrades Taiwan economy to AA+
S&P Global Ratings upgrades Taiwan economy to AA+
2022/04/29 16:57
Taiwan consumer confidence declines to 10-month low
Taiwan consumer confidence declines to 10-month low
2022/04/27 14:26
Taiwan think tank raises 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3.96%
Taiwan think tank raises 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3.96%
2022/04/20 13:51
Taiwan's misery index to surpass 6% in 2022: Budget chief
Taiwan's misery index to surpass 6% in 2022: Budget chief
2022/04/14 11:08

Updated : 2022-05-04 19:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people