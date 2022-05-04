7-Eleven Steps Into the World of Fashion With a First-of-Its-Kind Crossover Between PEANUTS and Japanese Brand FDMTL

Exclusively redeem the complete #OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bag collection featuring eight totally different designs!

PEANUTS x FDMTL "#OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bag" Redemption Details:



From 4 May (7am) to 28 June 2022, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20* purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at a 7-Eleven store*. From 4 May (7am) to 1 July 2022 (8 weeks and 3 days in total), customers can redeem 2 #OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bags randomly with 12 stamps plus $80 or 1 #OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bag randomly with 8 stamps plus $46.



From 4 May (7am) to 28 June 2022, yuu Members can redeem 1 #OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bag randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $8. Item Redemption period in store: 4 May (7am) to 1 July 2022 (8 weeks and 3 days in total).



The First-Ever "#OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bag" Special Edition Box Set Exclusively Reserved for yuu Members

yuu Member Redemption Details:



yuu Members can redeem 1 Special Edition Box Set with 88,000 yuu Points and can choose their favorite style. Quantity is limited to 200 boxes per style (400 boxes in total). The reservation period is from 4 May (12 noon) to 17 May 2022 (2 weeks in total). Pick-up period: 7 June (7am) to 13 June 2022. Quantities are limited, while stocks last.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 May 2022 - 7-Eleven is stepping into the world of fashion and exclusively launching a collection of "#OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bags" as part of a first-of-its-kind crossover between leading Japanese denim label FDTML, known for its signature 'patchwork designs, and classic cartoon PEANUTS. This set of eight great quality bags come in an assortment of designs, shapes and colours to match any outfit. They're the perfect accessory for outdoor activities, school, travelling, staycations and other daily activities. If you're into fashion, you'll simply love them!Gaku Tsuyoshi, the founder of FDMTL, personally designed all eight "#OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bags" in the collection – made from high quality materials in a variety of styles for different functions ­– for his fans in Hong Kong. Gaku-san knows very well the love Hongkongers have for Japanese culture. And so, he's incorporated well-known Japanese motifs such as Mount Fuji, tea ceremonies, lantern festivals, food and other iconic Japanese objects alongside the popular PEANUTS characters Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Woodstock. FDMTL's signature indigo '' patchwork design takes centre stage throughout the entire collection with each fashion forward bag showcasing a different side of Japanese style. Dress up any outfit with one of the eight "#OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bags" and create your own look for any occasion. So step up your style and stand out from the crowd!The #OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bags are great qualitygreat value! The collection will be available at 7-Eleven from 4 May (7am). Customers can collect this unmissable series with stamps whilst yuu Members can also exclusively redeem the bags using their yuu Points!#Excluding the purchase of pre-order items, yuu Member pre-order/reserve items, cigarettes, milk powder, online game cards, collectible programme redemption items, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Alipay, WeChat, Tap & Go, TNG, Macau Pass, MPay and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc.* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre and Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.For the first time ever, yuu Members can exclusively reserve the "#OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bag" Special Edition Box Set which comes in two styles – each style has a limited quantity of just 200 boxes. The attractive display boxes of each style features FDMTL's signature patchwork patterns and contains a selection of four different #OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bags. There's no need to collect stamps or worry about redeeming the same bag twice. Step up your style and simply redeem with your yuu Points to get your hands on the complete collection! Limited quantity available, while stocks last!

About FDMTL

FDMTL, a unique and specialist brand loved by denim enthusiasts everywhere, was founded by Japanese designer Gaku Tsuyoshi in 2005. The brand and its signature style have taken the fashion world by storm and can be found at Lane Crawford. FDMTL has collaborated with many well-known brands including Vans and Be@brick, Dickies and New Era to launch a variety of must-have products, proving its trendsetter status within the industry.



About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture.



In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.



