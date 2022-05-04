Alexa
Motorcyclist dies after hitting cow in eastern Taiwan

Accident possibly caused by low visibility from rain

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/04 16:03
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man died of his injuries on Tuesday night (May 3) after hitting a cow strolling on the highway in Shoufeng Township, Hualien County.

According to witnesses, the 23-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) was riding southbound on Provincial Highway 11D at around 8 p.m. when his scooter hit the animal, possibly because of reduced visibility caused by rain, the Liberty Times reported. The motorcyclist flew off his scooter, resulting in severe head injuries.

When Hualien County Fire Department personnel arrived, they found the man without vital signs. They administered CPR on the victim and sent him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police found a group of cattle on a farm near the scene of the accident and were able to identify the cow involved in the accident from the injuries it suffered. The police also found its owner from the animal’s ear tag.

The owner, surnamed Huang (黃), was questioned by police to decide whether Huang should be charged with negligent homicide.

According to Taiwan’s criminal code, a person who negligently causes the death of another shall be sentenced to a jail term of fewer than five years, or a fine of not more than NT$500,000 (US$17,000).

Many traffic accidents involving cattle have happened in eastern Taiwan, including train collisions, resulting in injuries and deaths.
Hualien
cattle
vehicle accident

Updated : 2022-05-04 16:37 GMT+08:00

