Elementary school vaccine initiative begins in Taiwan's Keelung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuesday (May 4) was the first day of in-school vaccinations for students six years of age and older at Keelung’s Dongguang Elementary School.

Dongguang Elementary’s principal, Na Sheng-hua (那昇華), explained that last week, 30 out of 105 students’ parents had agreed to have the Moderna vaccine administered to their children, but only 20 students ended up getting vaccinated Monday, per a CNA report.

In the week preceding the rollout of the vaccination plan, the school hosted nurses who educated students and teachers on vaccines and gave students pamphlets to take home to their parents. Despite this effort and the school administration’s optimism about more students participating soon, many parents are still hesitant to take part and are still collecting relevant information on childhood vaccinations.

The director of the Keelung City Government's Education Department, Tu Kuo-cheng (杜國正), emphasized that if students feel unwell after vaccination they can take three days of leave, which can be extended if necessary. Vaccination leave will not negatively affect their attendance records or grades whatsoever, CNA cited him as saying.