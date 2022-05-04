Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Elementary school vaccine initiative begins in Taiwan's Keelung

Only 20 of 105 students at school vaccinated on first day of rollout, but school officials hopeful more will participate soon

  115
By Paul Wade, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/04 15:47
Child receiving vaccination

Child receiving vaccination (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuesday (May 4) was the first day of in-school vaccinations for students six years of age and older at Keelung’s Dongguang Elementary School.

Dongguang Elementary’s principal, Na Sheng-hua (那昇華), explained that last week, 30 out of 105 students’ parents had agreed to have the Moderna vaccine administered to their children, but only 20 students ended up getting vaccinated Monday, per a CNA report.

In the week preceding the rollout of the vaccination plan, the school hosted nurses who educated students and teachers on vaccines and gave students pamphlets to take home to their parents. Despite this effort and the school administration’s optimism about more students participating soon, many parents are still hesitant to take part and are still collecting relevant information on childhood vaccinations.

The director of the Keelung City Government's Education Department, Tu Kuo-cheng (杜國正), emphasized that if students feel unwell after vaccination they can take three days of leave, which can be extended if necessary. Vaccination leave will not negatively affect their attendance records or grades whatsoever, CNA cited him as saying.

Updated : 2022-05-04 16:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals