Taiwan education ministry to help universities arrange quarantine spaces for students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following reports of students being made to sleep in conference rooms due to limited quarantine capacity, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it will provide subsidies and assistance to universities in arranging extra quarantine rooms and reimbursing homebound students’ travel expenses.

During an interpellation session at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday (May 4), MOE Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) was asked about reports of National Taiwan University students being made to sleep in conference rooms and basements due to a lack of space for quarantine. While Pan was hesitant to comment on the school’s policy, he said the MOE is doing its best to help schools address the issue.

In a statement published on Wednesday, the MOE said that it encourages students infected with COVID-19 or in contact with patients to return home for quarantine. It added that it will reimburse students for any transportation and luggage shipping costs after confirming the expenses.

Additionally, schools that designate 5% of their dormitory capacity or lease an equivalent number of beds with quarantine hotels are eligible for an MOE subsidy. The MOE said it will pay NT$10,000 (US$338.66) for each dormitory bed used for quarantine and NT$5,000 for each quarantine hotel bed leased by universities.

In the event that schools with quarantine spaces have an emergency and require more capacity to house students, the MOE said it has received approval from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) for schools to send students to centralized quarantine facilities.



NTU students allegedly made to sleep in conference rooms. (CNA photo)