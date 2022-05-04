Alexa
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000

10,151 COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 5,538 in Taipei, 4,814 in Taoyuan

  1502
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/04 14:11
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 28,420 local COVID cases on Wednesday (May 4), a 23% increase from the previous day.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 67 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 202,418. Chen announced five deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 881.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 13,664 males, 14,744 females, and 12 cases under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases with 10,151, followed by 5,538 in Taipei City, 4,814 in Taoyuan City, 1,680 in Taichung City, 1,021 in Kaohsiung City, 1,003 in Keelung City, 795 in Tainan City, 542 in Hsinchu County, 525 in Yilan County, 450 Hualien County, 428 in Pingtung County, 313 in Changhua County, 257 in Yunlin County, 194 in Miaoli County, 182 in Hsinchu City, 140 in Chiayi County, 138 in Nantou County, 117 in Taitung County, 72 in Chiayi City, 34 in Penghu County, 20 in Kinmen County, and six in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The five COVID deaths announced on Wednesday include two males and three females ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. The dates of diagnosis ranged from April 27 to May 2 and the dates of death ranged from April 29 to May 2.

Imported cases

The 67 imported cases include 37 males and 30 females ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Their dates of entry ranged from March 8 to May 3.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has recorded 202,418 confirmed cases. Of these, 11,548 were imported, 190,816 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

Up until now, 881 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 866 deaths from local infections, 420 were in New Taipei; 327 in Taipei; 34 in Keelung; 32 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; four each in Hualien and Yilan counties; three each in Miaoli and Pingtung counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Taitung County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.
Updated : 2022-05-04 15:06 GMT+08:00

