Taiwan receives first batch of BioNTech COVID vaccine doses for children

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A batch of 2,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses for children arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday (May 4), but they will only be used for testing and research.

Facing a surge in local infections to more than 20,000 a day and a rising number of school closures, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) launched a campaign this week to vaccinate children aged 6-11.

A China Airlines flight arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from Frankfurt, Germany, at 5:58 a.m. with the vaccine doses, CNA reported.

The emergency use authorization (EUA) for the shots was passed late last month for children from 5 to 11 years old, with 21 days recommended as the minimum period between two doses.

Taiwan is also expecting 1.1 million Moderna vaccine doses to arrive from South Korea later on Wednesday, which is the seventh such delivery this year. The previous batch of 1.1 million shots arrived on Tuesday (May 3).