Japan Liberal Democratic Party Youth Division delegation to meet Taiwan president on Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) on Tuesday (May 3) welcomed the delegation from the Youth Division of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and said the group will be received by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the Presidential Office on Thursday morning.

The 11-member delegation is headed by LDP Youth Division head Masanobu Ogura and includes Diet members Norikazu Suzuki, Hayato Suzuki, Susumu Yamaguchi, and Daisuke Nishino, and other Youth Division officials, CNA reported.

Chang said that the LDP Youth Division has long been an important channel for Taiwan-Japan exchanges and many former Youth Division directors have held high-level government positions, such as current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Chang said that Taiwan and Japan are democratic partners who share universal values, cooperate closely in various fields, and have many people-to-people exchanges. The “circle of good” between Taiwan and Japan has become a model for combatting the pandemic, Chang said, pointing to the countries’ mutually supportive ties.

The Presidential Office hopes that through this in-person exchange, the deep and solid friendship between Taiwan and Japan can be advanced further and cooperation on various issues can continue, Chang said.

The delegation will be in Taiwan for five days.