Foreign minister explains US' upgraded travel warning for Taiwan

China now on lower-risk tier than Taiwan

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/04 12:46
Joseph Wu.

Joseph Wu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to the news that the U.S. had raised its travel warning for Taiwan to Level 2, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Wednesday (May 4) that every country has its own standards for such warnings and that Omicron cases have indeed been rising in Taiwan recently.

Wu told reporters outside the Legislative Yuan that the updated travel warning does not stop U.S. citizens from coming to Taiwan but only requests they pay close attention to the pandemic situation in the country when traveling here, per CNA.

Recent updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have placed countries at either Level 1 (“low risk”), Level 2 (“moderate risk”), or Level 3 (“high risk”).

The update to Taiwan’s status on Monday (May 2) means the U.S. authorities do not recommend citizens travel there for leisure. Four other countries have been moved to Level 2, including Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Mexico, and Iran, per CNN.

The CDC currently lists China as a Level 1, or “low risk,” country.
