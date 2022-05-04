Ukraine says Russian forces are storming Azovstal plant — live updates

Ukraine says Russian forces are storming the Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Sberbank, Russian state-owned in part, winds down European operations

Top Pentagon officials tell the US Congress of Russia's logistical failures

Russian forces storm Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Russia has reportedly sent its forces into the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, the Azovstal steel mill. Hundreds of civilians are holed up there, along with the last of the resistance in the city following weeks of constant shelling.

Ukrainian commanders said Russian tanks began storming the sprawling plant, which is spread out over 11 square kilometers (4 square miles) and includes a series of bunkers and tunnels.

Elina Tsybulchenko, 54, among those safely evacuated said, "You can't imagine how scary it is when you sit in the shelter, in a wet and damp basement which is bouncing, shaking."

Osnat Lubrani, the United Nations's humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, said just over 100 people had been evacuated over the weekend.

Russia's Sberbank winds down European operations

Vienna-based Sberbank Europe is winding down operations in Europe, selling its assets. Sberbank's majority shareholder is the Russian state.

In March, Austria's Financial Market Authority ordered Sberbank to cease operations in the country and appointed a state administrator as it seemed likely the bank would fail.

The effort comes after Russia was harshly sanctioned following its invasion of Ukraine.

Latvia offers financial assistance for supporting refugees

Latvia, a Baltic country that is a member of both the EU and NATO, has plans to offer households that take in a Ukrainian refugee €100 ($105) a month. The financial compensation will be paid for a maximum of 90 days and the assistance will max out at €300.

The plan must still be approved by the Latvian parliament, known as the Saeima.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine Latvia has taken in approximately 26,000 Ukrainian refugees. Interior Minister Marija Golubeva said that Latvia has provided housing assistance to approximately 10,000 Ukrainians in that time.

Top Pentagon officials brief Congress

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified about the war in Ukraine before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee in Congress.

The two top defense officials said the US has learned a tremendous amount about Russian military capabilities and shortfalls in a little over nine weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Milley added fighting is currently concentrated in the eastern Donbas region and added Ukraine's military required more tanks and other mechanized vehicles provided by the US and its allies to repel the aggressor.

Austin noted that Russia' s logistical shortfalls became apparent almost immediately with Russia unable to deliver food, water and supplies to its troops in a timely fashion.

Summary of Tuesday's events in Russia's war on Ukraine

Kyiv says Russian troops are attempting to advance on Ukrainian forces stationed in the Donbas region to encircle them. Ukrainian military reports said Russian troops also attacked several other towns while advancing toward Lyman-Siversk and Slovyansk.

A group of more than 100 civilian evacuees from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol were "safely" brought to the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

Some 200 civilians are believed to still be trapped in the plant as Russian forces renewed their attack on Tuesday. Despite hundreds of civilians remaining trapped inside, Russian forces fired rockets at Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant.

Russian forces reportedly shelled targets in the western city of Lviv Tuesday evening, with witnessing saying at least four distinct explosions were heard. Lviv, near the Polish border, has been a safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing heavy fighting in the eastern part of the country and was last attacked on April 18, when at least seven people were killed.

The governor of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk says at least 10 people have been killed in a Russian strike on a coke plant in the city of Avdiivka.

Pro-Russian separatists in the Trans-Dniester region of Moldova on Tuesday accused Ukraine of carrying out an armed drone attack on a broadcast facility. Trans-Dniester has increasingly become a point of concern for Moldova, Ukraine and the West, all of which fear Russia could exploit the tense situation to expand its war in Ukraine and possibly drag the West into direct conflict.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the Ukrainian parliament via a video-link on Tuesday, becoming the first foreign leader to do so since the invasion started on February 24. He praised the country for destroying "the myth of Putin's invincibility."

Johnson also confirmed his country will send another 300 million pounds (€360 million or $375 million) in military aid to Ukraine, and said, "This is Ukraine's finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come."

The US warned Moscow plans to formally annex parts of eastern Ukraine, specifically the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, after Russia failed to take the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

French media reports published Tuesday relayed that French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke for over two hours on Monday. It was their first talk since March 29.

