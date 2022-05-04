Alexa
US Senator Marco Rubio introduces Taiwan Peace Through Strength Act

Proposed bill would see faster weapon transfers to Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/04 11:30
U.S. Capitol building. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday (May 3) introduced the Taiwan Peace Through Strength Act, which would speed up the transfer of weapons and boost joint training and planning between the two countries.

“An invasion of Taiwan could happen within this decade. Taiwan needs our support, and my bill will make Xi Jinping (習近平) and the Chinese Communist Party think twice before launching a foolish invasion,” Rubio said in a press release.

He added that the U.S. should make every effort to prevent an attack on Taiwan, or it will “risk losing the Indo-Pacific region to the Chinese Communist Party.”

The bill would require the Pentagon to review the U.S.’ Taiwan defense strategy annually and create a list of specific weapons that are approved for Taiwan to purchase based on that assessment. It would compel the U.S. Department of State to pre-authorize the arms listed in the Defense Department’s annual review for expedited transfer to Taiwan.

The act also would oblige defense contractors to prioritize Taiwan’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) orders ahead of other countries “regardless of the order in which the contracts were signed.” Additionally, the bill would set up a comprehensive joint training program to improve Taiwan’s defense capabilities and develop a high-level, military planning mechanism between Taiwan and the U.S.

Rubio is a staunch ally of Taiwan and has introduced and supported many pro-Taiwan bills in the Senate.
Taiwan
Marco Rubio
Taiwan Peace Through Strength Act

