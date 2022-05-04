Alexa
Rebels' Nu'u banned another 4 weeks in Super Rugby Pacific

By Associated Press
2022/05/04 09:13
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Melbourne Rebels center Ray Nu’u is set to miss the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific regular season after receiving his second lengthy suspension for a dangerous tackle.

He was red carded in the 79th minute for a high shot on ex-Australia international Christian Leali’ifano in the Rebels' 26-22 win over tournament newcomer Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

A SANZAAR judicial committee found Nu’u guilty of a dangerous tackle and suspended him for four weeks until May 29.

It was the second ban of the season for the 24-year-old Nu’u, who was playing his first match back since serving a three-week suspension for a dangerous tackle in the Rebels’ narrow win over the Western Force on April 8.

In other judiciary rulings, Crusaders lock Hamish Dalzell was suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle in the second half of his team's loss to the New South Wales Waratahs on the weekend.

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-04 11:08 GMT+08:00

