Syniti Enhances Industry-Leading Syniti Knowledge Platform to Enable Faster, Lower Risk Data Migrations

Fully Cloud-Based Syniti Migrate Provides Enhanced Security & Control

More intelligent code auto-generation: Writing more code better helps reduce technical code development by up to 80%, freeing up resources to work on higher value tasks.

Higher quality data can be delivered faster in the migration: Intelligent matching and harmonisation with more than 99% accuracy.

Pre-loaded best practice content: Including mappings, designs and rules to help accelerate migrations.

Intelligent metadata scanning and profiling: Active metadata scanning identifies and autocorrects dataset errors, with analysis to identify, action and resolve data anomalies; helping to accelerate processes and enhance analytics functions.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 May 2022 - Syniti , a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced the first of multiple updates to its industry-leading Syniti Knowledge Platform this year. Building on the platform's history of success in complex enterprise data migrations, the company is introducing the fully cloud-based version of Syniti Advanced Data Migration, now called Syniti Migrate. With Syniti Migrate, customers will have greater control of their data in a faster, more secure offering – from any source to any target – helping to ensure a Boring Go Live® every time. IDC reports also revealed an increased spend in the Asia Pacific region from 2021, indicating enterprises plan and intention to lean into technology and IT services moving forward. In addition, finding the right skills to support new digital initiatives is proving to be a challenge as businesses in the region strive to accelerate their transformation timelines. Syniti Migrate hopes to address these challenges and continue to support the development of organisations in achieving their digital transformation initiatives.Every digital transformation is underpinned by a massive need for data transformation, which can be time-consuming and complex. Syniti Migrate enables enterprise customers to realise value faster from critical migration and consolidation projects like mergers, acquisitions and divestitures and ERP migrations – including the journey to SAP S/4HANA®. A modern, cloud-first architecture allows businesses to process and persist data where they want, with increased security. Customers can now choose their data migration working and staging environments, with current connections to industry-leading databases and flexible deployment options. Customer, partner and user feedback to the previous version provided new updates and enhancements, including:Syniti Migrate is available as part of the Syniti Knowledge Platform. It also will be resold by key partners, including as SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti , an SAP® premium-certified cloud-based data migration solution extension, and used by Syniti's own team of data-focused experts as well as its global partner ecosystem., "Digital transformation is accelerating at a rate never before, making data invaluable to organisations. APAC businesses that pivoted during the pandemic will continue to evolve and leverage data to remain competitive in the rapidly changing business landscape. Syniti remains committed to enable businesses to stay ahead of their data management curve to harness the true value from data.", said: "We took millions of human hours, our best practices and years of experience in data migrations, to make our original data migration platform. What we've done here is take what is arguably the best migration solution on the planet – and made it faster and more secure, so our customers realise both short and long-term benefits in their transformation efforts.", said: "All of our customers are in the midst of some type of digital transformation. To enable this, they need new technology and new ways of working. Syniti Migrate seamlessly fits into this transformation strategy because it processes data where they want it, bringing the intelligence and automation they need with the stringent enterprise security required."To learn more about Syniti Migrate and how you too can achieve a Boring Go Live, please register for our upcoming webinar

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.



