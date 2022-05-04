Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Airbnb posts much smaller Q1 loss, revenue doubles from 2021

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/04 05:12
Airbnb posts much smaller Q1 loss, revenue doubles from 2021

Airbnb sharply narrowed its first-quarter loss to $19 million, as the rebound in travel after two years of pandemic caused bookings to jump and revenue to rise 70% from a year ago.

The lodging-reservations company said Tuesday that there is strong demand for bookings during summer and the year-end holidays. Airbnb said international bookings by Americans are running ahead of their pre-pandemic pace.

However, rising prices that have long helped Airbnb may be easing. The company said average daily rates rose only 5% from a year ago because there were more urban rentals with relatively lower prices.

The company expects average rates in the second quarter to be flat from a year ago. Still, it forecast revenue of between $2.03 billion and $2.13 billion — above analysts’ predication of $1.96 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Airbnb said the possibility of future COVID-19 outbreaks, the war in Ukraine and inflations pose risks to its business.

The loss that Airbnb reported was a sliver of the $1.17 billion loss it suffered a year earlier, when it took $782 million in write-downs on loans and office space in San Francisco.

Revenue rose to $1.51 billion, 80% higher than in pre-pandemic 2019. That was driven by more than 100 million nights and experiences booked, a quarterly record.

On a per-share basis, the loss was 3 cents. Analysts expected the San Francisco-based company to lose 25 cents per share on revenue of $1.45 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Shares of Airbnb rose more than 3% in after-hours trading. They had dropped 5% during the regular session.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the second-quarter revenue guidance was above the average analyst forecast.

Updated : 2022-05-04 06:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals