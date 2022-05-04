Alexa
Champions Tour Statistics

By Associated Press
2022/05/04 03:01
Through May 2

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Steven Alker, $7. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $6. 3, Retief Goosen, $7. 4, Bernhard Langer, $6. 5, Scott Parel, $7. 6, Stephen Ames, $6. 7, Lee Janzen, $7. 8, Tim Petrovic, $6. 9 (tie), Alex Cejka and Jerry Kelly, $7. 11 (tie), Brandt Jobe and David Toms, $6. 13, K.J. Choi, $7. 14 (tie), Woody Austin and Ernie Els, $6. 16 (tie), Paul Broadhurst and Rod Pampling, $7. 18 (tie), Doug Barron and Gene Sauers, $6. 20, Steve Stricker, $1. 21, Robert Karlsson, $6. 22, Brian Gay, $3. 23, Ken Duke, $6. 24, Rocco Mediate, $7. 25, Vijay Singh, $5.

Scoring

1, 11 tied with .

Driving Distance

1, Brandt Jobe, 296.1. 2, Vijay Singh, 295.3. 3, Scott Parel, 294.4. 4, Retief Goosen, 293.3. 5, John Daly, 293. 6, Brett Quigley, 292.5. 7, Scott McCarron, 291.6. 8, Rod Pampling, 289.6. 9, Darren Clarke, 289.4. 10, Wes Short, Jr., 289.3.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jerry Kelly, 85.91%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 82.13%. 3 (tie), Stephen Ames and Bernhard Langer, 81.35%. 5, Joe Durant, 80.76%. 6, David Toms, 80.32%. 7 (tie), K.J. Choi and Jeff Maggert, 79.38%. 9, 3 tied with 79.12%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Steven Alker, 78.09%. 2, Jerry Kelly, 75.00%. 3, Retief Goosen, 74.38%. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 73.61%. 5, Thongchai Jaidee, 72.84%. 6, Woody Austin, 72.59%. 7, Paul Broadhurst, 71.91%. 8, Ernie Els, 71.85%. 9, Brian Gay, 71.60%. 10, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 71.48%.

Total Driving

1, Scott Parel, 16. 2, Steven Alker, 28. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 29. 4, Stephen Ames, 30. 5, Rod Pampling, 40. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 44. 7, Scott McCarron, 45. 8, Paul Broadhurst, 47. 9, 2 tied with 49.

Putting Average

1, Kirk Triplett, 1.691. 2, Tim Petrovic, 1.698. 3, Bernhard Langer, 1.704. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.706. 5, Retief Goosen, 1.721. 6, David Frost, 1.723. 7, Rocco Mediate, 1.725. 8, Steven Alker, 1.726. 9, 2 tied with 1.732.

Birdie Average

1, Steven Alker, 5.14. 2, Retief Goosen, 4.95. 3, Bernhard Langer, 4.72. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.61. 5, Ernie Els, 4.56. 6, Rod Pampling, 4.52. 7, Tim Petrovic, 4.5. 8, Scott Parel, 4.24. 9, 2 tied with 4.17.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, 11 tied with .

Sand Save Percentage

1, Tom Gillis, 80.77%. 2, David Toms, 69.23%. 3, Robert Karlsson, 68.57%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 67.86%. 5, Steven Alker, 66.67%. 6, Mike Weir, 62.96%. 7, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 61.11%. 8 (tie), Doug Barron and Paul Broadhurst, 60.87%. 10, Scott Parel, 60.61%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steven Alker, 45. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 53. 3, Scott Parel, 118. 4, Rod Pampling, 120. 5 (tie), Stephen Ames and Retief Goosen, 123. 7, Ernie Els, 156. 8, Bernhard Langer, 158. 9, Jerry Kelly, 164. 10, Paul Broadhurst, 166.

