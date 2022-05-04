Champions Tour Statistics

Through May 2
1, Steven Alker, $7. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $6. 3, Retief Goosen, $7. 4, Bernhard Langer, $6. 5, Scott Parel, $7. 6, Stephen Ames, $6. 7, Lee Janzen, $7. 8, Tim Petrovic, $6. 9 (tie), Alex Cejka and Jerry Kelly, $7. 11 (tie), Brandt Jobe and David Toms, $6. 13, K.J. Choi, $7. 14 (tie), Woody Austin and Ernie Els, $6. 16 (tie), Paul Broadhurst and Rod Pampling, $7. 18 (tie), Doug Barron and Gene Sauers, $6. 20, Steve Stricker, $1. 21, Robert Karlsson, $6. 22, Brian Gay, $3. 23, Ken Duke, $6. 24, Rocco Mediate, $7. 25, Vijay Singh, $5.
1, Brandt Jobe, 296.1. 2, Vijay Singh, 295.3. 3, Scott Parel, 294.4. 4, Retief Goosen, 293.3. 5, John Daly, 293. 6, Brett Quigley, 292.5. 7, Scott McCarron, 291.6. 8, Rod Pampling, 289.6. 9, Darren Clarke, 289.4. 10, Wes Short, Jr., 289.3.
1, Jerry Kelly, 85.91%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 82.13%. 3 (tie), Stephen Ames and Bernhard Langer, 81.35%. 5, Joe Durant, 80.76%. 6, David Toms, 80.32%. 7 (tie), K.J. Choi and Jeff Maggert, 79.38%. 9, 3 tied with 79.12%.
1, Steven Alker, 78.09%. 2, Jerry Kelly, 75.00%. 3, Retief Goosen, 74.38%. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 73.61%. 5, Thongchai Jaidee, 72.84%. 6, Woody Austin, 72.59%. 7, Paul Broadhurst, 71.91%. 8, Ernie Els, 71.85%. 9, Brian Gay, 71.60%. 10, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 71.48%.
1, Scott Parel, 16. 2, Steven Alker, 28. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 29. 4, Stephen Ames, 30. 5, Rod Pampling, 40. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 44. 7, Scott McCarron, 45. 8, Paul Broadhurst, 47. 9, 2 tied with 49.
1, Kirk Triplett, 1.691. 2, Tim Petrovic, 1.698. 3, Bernhard Langer, 1.704. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.706. 5, Retief Goosen, 1.721. 6, David Frost, 1.723. 7, Rocco Mediate, 1.725. 8, Steven Alker, 1.726. 9, 2 tied with 1.732.
1, Steven Alker, 5.14. 2, Retief Goosen, 4.95. 3, Bernhard Langer, 4.72. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.61. 5, Ernie Els, 4.56. 6, Rod Pampling, 4.52. 7, Tim Petrovic, 4.5. 8, Scott Parel, 4.24. 9, 2 tied with 4.17.
1, Tom Gillis, 80.77%. 2, David Toms, 69.23%. 3, Robert Karlsson, 68.57%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 67.86%. 5, Steven Alker, 66.67%. 6, Mike Weir, 62.96%. 7, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 61.11%. 8 (tie), Doug Barron and Paul Broadhurst, 60.87%. 10, Scott Parel, 60.61%.
1, Steven Alker, 45. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 53. 3, Scott Parel, 118. 4, Rod Pampling, 120. 5 (tie), Stephen Ames and Retief Goosen, 123. 7, Ernie Els, 156. 8, Bernhard Langer, 158. 9, Jerry Kelly, 164. 10, Paul Broadhurst, 166.