Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Florida rapper Rod Wave arrested on outstanding warrant

By Associated Press
2022/05/03 23:17
Florida rapper Rod Wave arrested on outstanding warrant

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 23-year-old Florida rapper who goes by the name Rod Wave has been arrested on a domestic battery charge, officials said.

Rodarius Green, whose song Heart on Ice broke the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, was arrested early Monday in St. Petersburg on a warrant out of Osceola County, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop in St. Petersburg.

Green was being held at the Pinellas County Jail Tuesday on one count of battery by strangulation, according to jail records.

No further details on the December 2021 warrant were immediately available. An attorney for Green was not listed on jail records.

Green grew up in St. Petersburg and began working on his music career while at Lakewood High School, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

He broke into the industry with a startup label, Alamo Records, in 2018.

Green gave away $25,000 in gas to drivers at a St. Petersburg gas station on April 9, WTSP reported.

Updated : 2022-05-04 01:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals