All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|82
|58
|18
|6
|122
|340
|246
|x-Toronto
|82
|54
|21
|7
|115
|315
|253
|x-Tampa Bay
|82
|51
|23
|8
|110
|287
|233
|x-Boston
|82
|51
|26
|5
|107
|255
|220
|Buffalo
|82
|32
|39
|11
|75
|232
|290
|Detroit
|82
|32
|40
|10
|74
|230
|312
|Ottawa
|82
|33
|42
|7
|73
|227
|266
|Montreal
|82
|22
|49
|11
|55
|221
|319
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|82
|54
|20
|8
|116
|278
|202
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|82
|52
|24
|6
|110
|254
|207
|x-Pittsburgh
|82
|46
|25
|11
|103
|272
|229
|x-Washington
|82
|44
|26
|12
|100
|275
|245
|N.Y. Islanders
|82
|37
|35
|10
|84
|231
|237
|Columbus
|82
|37
|38
|7
|81
|262
|300
|New Jersey
|82
|27
|46
|9
|63
|248
|307
|Philadelphia
|82
|25
|46
|11
|61
|211
|298
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|82
|56
|19
|7
|119
|312
|234
|x-Minnesota
|82
|53
|22
|7
|113
|310
|253
|x-St. Louis
|82
|49
|22
|11
|109
|311
|242
|x-Dallas
|82
|46
|30
|6
|98
|238
|246
|x-Nashville
|82
|45
|30
|7
|97
|266
|252
|Winnipeg
|82
|39
|32
|11
|89
|252
|257
|Chicago
|82
|28
|42
|12
|68
|219
|291
|Arizona
|82
|25
|50
|7
|57
|207
|313
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|82
|50
|21
|11
|111
|293
|208
|x-Edmonton
|82
|49
|27
|6
|104
|290
|252
|x-Los Angeles
|82
|44
|27
|11
|99
|239
|236
|Vegas
|82
|43
|31
|8
|94
|266
|248
|Vancouver
|82
|40
|30
|12
|92
|249
|236
|San Jose
|82
|32
|37
|13
|77
|214
|264
|Anaheim
|82
|31
|37
|14
|76
|232
|271
|Seattle
|82
|27
|49
|6
|60
|216
|285
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Carolina 5, Boston 1 (Playoffs, Game 1)
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0 (Playoffs, Game 1)
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0 (Playoffs, Game 1)
Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3 (Playoffs, Game 1)
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 3)
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 3)
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 3)
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 3)