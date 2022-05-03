|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|34
|26
|5
|3
|84
|21
|83
|Liverpool
|34
|25
|7
|2
|86
|22
|82
|Chelsea
|34
|19
|9
|6
|68
|29
|66
|Arsenal
|34
|20
|3
|11
|54
|41
|63
|Tottenham
|34
|19
|4
|11
|59
|39
|61
|Man United
|36
|16
|10
|10
|57
|52
|58
|West Ham
|35
|15
|7
|13
|53
|46
|52
|Wolverhampton
|34
|15
|4
|15
|33
|32
|49
|Brighton
|35
|10
|14
|11
|34
|42
|44
|Newcastle
|35
|11
|10
|14
|40
|56
|43
|Leicester
|33
|11
|9
|13
|48
|54
|42
|Crystal Palace
|34
|9
|14
|11
|45
|42
|41
|Aston Villa
|33
|12
|4
|17
|44
|46
|40
|Brentford
|35
|11
|7
|17
|41
|52
|40
|Southampton
|35
|9
|13
|13
|41
|58
|40
|Burnley
|34
|7
|13
|14
|31
|46
|34
|Leeds
|34
|8
|10
|16
|38
|72
|34
|Everton
|33
|9
|5
|19
|35
|55
|32
|Watford
|34
|6
|4
|24
|32
|69
|22
|Norwich
|34
|5
|6
|23
|22
|71
|21
___
Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0
Man United 1, Chelsea 1
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1
Aston Villa 2, Norwich 0
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Watford 1, Burnley 2
Wolverhampton 0, Brighton 3
Leeds 0, Man City 4
Everton 1, Chelsea 0
Tottenham 3, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Arsenal 2
Man United 3, Brentford 0
Brentford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|45
|27
|9
|9
|106
|39
|90
|Bournemouth
|44
|23
|13
|8
|72
|39
|82
|Nottingham Forest
|44
|23
|10
|11
|72
|38
|79
|Huddersfield
|45
|22
|13
|10
|62
|47
|79
|Sheffield United
|45
|20
|12
|13
|59
|45
|72
|Luton Town
|45
|20
|12
|13
|62
|55
|72
|Middlesbrough
|45
|20
|10
|15
|58
|46
|70
|Millwall
|45
|18
|15
|12
|53
|44
|69
|Blackburn
|45
|18
|12
|15
|57
|49
|66
|West Brom
|45
|17
|13
|15
|48
|45
|64
|Coventry
|45
|17
|12
|16
|59
|58
|63
|QPR
|45
|18
|9
|18
|59
|59
|63
|Stoke
|45
|17
|10
|18
|56
|51
|61
|Preston
|45
|15
|16
|14
|48
|55
|61
|Swansea
|45
|16
|13
|16
|58
|67
|61
|Blackpool
|45
|16
|12
|17
|54
|53
|60
|Bristol City
|45
|15
|10
|20
|62
|75
|55
|Hull
|45
|14
|8
|23
|40
|53
|50
|Cardiff
|45
|14
|8
|23
|49
|68
|50
|Birmingham
|45
|11
|14
|20
|49
|73
|47
|Reading
|45
|13
|8
|24
|54
|86
|41
|Derby
|45
|14
|13
|18
|45
|52
|34
|Peterborough
|45
|8
|10
|27
|38
|87
|34
|Barnsley
|45
|6
|12
|27
|33
|69
|30
___
Preston 1, Blackburn 4
Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2
Swansea 3, Bournemouth 3
Fulham 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff 0
QPR 1, Sheffield United 3
Barnsley 1, Preston 3
Nottingham Forest 5, Swansea 1
Reading 0, West Brom 1
Millwall 3, Peterborough 0
Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 1
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 1
Bristol City 5, Hull 0
Blackpool 0, Derby 2
Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 3
Coventry 1, Huddersfield 2
Fulham 7, Luton Town 0
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.
West Brom vs. Barnsley, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 7:30 a.m.
Hull vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|46
|27
|11
|8
|82
|44
|92
|Rotherham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|70
|33
|90
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|26
|11
|9
|78
|44
|89
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|24
|13
|9
|78
|50
|85
|Sunderland
|46
|24
|12
|10
|79
|53
|84
|Wycombe
|46
|23
|14
|9
|75
|51
|83
|Plymouth
|46
|23
|11
|12
|68
|48
|80
|Oxford United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|82
|59
|76
|Bolton
|46
|21
|10
|15
|74
|57
|73
|Portsmouth
|46
|20
|13
|13
|68
|51
|73
|Ipswich
|46
|18
|16
|12
|67
|46
|70
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|17
|10
|19
|61
|80
|61
|Charlton
|46
|17
|8
|21
|55
|59
|59
|Cambridge United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|56
|74
|58
|Cheltenham
|46
|13
|17
|16
|66
|80
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|14
|11
|21
|51
|67
|53
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|10
|22
|55
|63
|52
|Shrewsbury
|46
|12
|14
|20
|47
|51
|50
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|12
|24
|57
|88
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|8
|16
|22
|62
|82
|40
|Gillingham
|46
|8
|16
|22
|35
|69
|40
|Doncaster
|46
|10
|8
|28
|37
|82
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|6
|19
|21
|49
|75
|37
|Crewe
|46
|7
|8
|31
|37
|83
|29
___
Sunderland 1, Rotherham 1
Portsmouth 3, Wigan 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Shrewsbury 0, Wigan 3
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Portsmouth 1
Plymouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 5
Oxford United 1, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 0, Sunderland 1
Lincoln 2, Crewe 1
Ipswich 4, Charlton 0
Gillingham 0, Rotherham 2
Cambridge United 2, Cheltenham 2
Burton Albion 1, Wycombe 2
Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 3, Accrington Stanley 4
Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 2:30 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Exeter
|45
|23
|15
|7
|65
|40
|84
|Forest Green
|45
|23
|14
|8
|73
|42
|83
|Northampton
|45
|22
|11
|12
|57
|37
|77
|Bristol Rovers
|45
|22
|11
|12
|64
|49
|77
|Mansfield Town
|45
|22
|10
|13
|65
|50
|76
|Port Vale
|45
|21
|12
|12
|66
|46
|75
|Swindon
|45
|21
|11
|13
|74
|54
|74
|Sutton United
|45
|21
|10
|14
|67
|53
|73
|Tranmere
|45
|20
|12
|13
|52
|40
|72
|Salford
|45
|19
|13
|13
|58
|42
|70
|Newport County
|45
|19
|12
|14
|67
|56
|69
|Crawley Town
|45
|17
|9
|19
|53
|63
|60
|Leyton Orient
|45
|14
|16
|15
|62
|46
|58
|Bradford
|45
|13
|16
|16
|51
|55
|55
|Walsall
|45
|14
|12
|19
|47
|57
|54
|Hartlepool
|45
|14
|12
|19
|44
|62
|54
|Harrogate Town
|45
|14
|11
|20
|64
|73
|53
|Carlisle
|45
|14
|11
|20
|39
|60
|53
|Colchester
|45
|13
|13
|19
|46
|60
|52
|Rochdale
|45
|11
|17
|17
|49
|59
|50
|Barrow
|45
|10
|14
|21
|43
|54
|44
|Stevenage
|45
|10
|14
|21
|41
|66
|44
|Oldham
|45
|9
|10
|26
|43
|72
|37
|Scunthorpe
|45
|4
|14
|27
|29
|83
|26
___
Swindon 2, Forest Green 1
Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0
Exeter 2, Barrow 1
Mansfield Town 2, Stevenage 0
Carlisle 2, Stevenage 1
Colchester 2, Walsall 2
Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 2
Forest Green 1, Harrogate Town 3
Northampton 1, Exeter 1
Rochdale 3, Bristol Rovers 4
Sutton United 1, Bradford 4
Swindon 2, Barrow 1
Tranmere 2, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 1, Hartlepool 1
Salford 2, Mansfield Town 2
Port Vale 1, Newport County 2
Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.