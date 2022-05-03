Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/03 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 17 6 .739 _
Toronto 15 9 .625
Tampa Bay 13 10 .565 4
Boston 9 14 .391 8
Baltimore 8 15 .348 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 14 9 .609 _
Cleveland 10 12 .455
Chicago 9 13 .409
Detroit 7 14 .333 6
Kansas City 7 14 .333 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 9 .625 _
Houston 12 11 .522
Seattle 12 11 .522
Oakland 10 13 .435
Texas 8 14 .364 6

___

Monday's Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-03 23:55 GMT+08:00

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
