Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong: Conservative Rehabilitation for Ankylosing Spondylosis

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 May 2022 - World AS (ankylosing spondylosis) Day is on the May 7th. Chiropractic care is a musculoskeletal specialists in primary care that focuses on diagnosing and treating disorders of the ankylosing spondylosis, particularly the spine (1-3)."People with low back pain often first go to a chiropractor, chiropractors can play a role in getting people with ankylosing spondylitis into medical treatment and manage conservatively." described by Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu, Chairman of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK).



AS causes rampant inflammation in the spine, sacrum, pelvis, hips, and joints—leading to chronic pain, spinal fusion, and mobility issues. Chiropractors perform non-invasive treatment — to the spine or other parts of the body to correct spinal alignment (2-8), reduce pain (9-14), and improve mobility. They play a key role as a conservative management and improve quality of life (15).



AS patients often have back stiffness and pain, chiropractor could help their symptoms (16-20). Because the patients' spine can fuse with AS, chiropractic rehabilitation and exercise therapy are excellent conservative management to keep the spine mobile (21-25).



AS affects millions of people around the world. The CDAHK supports the World AS Day to raise the profile of this disease and increase awareness of the impact it has on chiropractic patients physically, mentally and emotionally health.



