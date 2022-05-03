Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/05/03 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 3, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;25;SW;10;79%;88%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Windy and not as hot;34;27;Sunny and breezy;34;26;WNW;26;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Hazy sunshine;29;18;Showers around;26;14;WSW;15;63%;82%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;19;15;Partly sunny, breezy;21;15;WNW;24;73%;67%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;14;4;Periods of sun;14;8;SW;8;65%;44%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;4;Mostly cloudy;13;4;E;9;53%;88%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Overcast;23;17;Showers around;23;16;SSW;9;60%;85%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;13;4;Breezy;17;7;SE;24;26%;26%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing and breezy;21;12;Some sun, pleasant;22;13;S;16;69%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;19;12;SSW;9;62%;27%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;17;12;A shower in the p.m.;21;14;E;13;70%;59%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;35;24;Winds subsiding;38;22;WSW;26;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SW;8;85%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;33;23;A t-storm around;33;23;S;8;48%;98%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Mostly cloudy;31;26;ESE;8;65%;44%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;18;13;A t-storm, breezy;20;13;NNE;23;66%;81%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Hot, becoming breezy;33;19;SSW;20;21%;44%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable cloudiness;20;8;Partly sunny;23;11;SE;7;52%;3%;8

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;18;8;Fog, then some sun;18;10;ENE;6;56%;34%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;21;9;Mostly cloudy;21;10;SE;9;62%;58%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;17;Partial sunshine;29;17;W;12;49%;30%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;24;10;A shower and t-storm;23;11;ENE;9;60%;95%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Fog, then sun;17;5;Partly sunny;17;8;W;8;62%;44%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;17;8;Mostly cloudy;20;8;SSE;10;63%;37%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;22;9;Partly sunny;22;10;E;5;62%;66%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Mostly sunny;20;9;N;10;74%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;30;18;A stray thunderstorm;28;18;W;8;46%;64%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;19;10;Sunny and nice;22;12;W;16;58%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy with sunshine;32;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;N;16;42%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;22;15;Mostly sunny;21;13;SSE;11;75%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;31;19;A morning shower;31;19;SE;5;60%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;36;29;Sunshine and humid;37;29;SSE;16;74%;3%;13

Chicago, United States;Breezy with rain;9;5;Clouds and sun, cold;8;6;NE;18;80%;17%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;10;72%;89%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;14;4;Periods of sun;13;5;SSW;14;67%;14%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;25;20;Sunshine and nice;25;20;NNW;16;84%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;24;17;A strong t-storm;29;20;S;13;78%;99%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;30;24;Cloudy;30;24;S;17;70%;70%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;38;28;Warm with hazy sun;40;27;E;8;29%;3%;11

Denver, United States;Warmer;18;5;A thundershower;12;4;NE;11;49%;97%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;28;24;A morning shower;29;24;SSW;10;75%;66%;3

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;25;A few showers;32;24;S;7;70%;92%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Fog early in the day;16;9;Clouds breaking;17;8;W;19;72%;39%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy, not as warm;25;16;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;14;NNE;12;62%;94%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;19;14;A shower and t-storm;18;14;ESE;10;78%;95%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;SSE;6;48%;5%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Mostly cloudy;22;12;E;8;51%;15%;7

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;31;21;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;ESE;12;68%;89%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;8;-1;A shower in the a.m.;9;1;W;15;47%;69%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A couple of t-storms;32;26;E;8;77%;99%;12

Hong Kong, China;Warmer;26;20;Mostly cloudy;30;22;E;8;54%;31%;8

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;28;22;A shower or two;29;21;ENE;26;63%;86%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;39;26;Mostly sunny;38;26;ESE;11;46%;9%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;35;22;Showers around;29;22;NW;17;60%;91%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;13;9;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;N;14;78%;72%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A morning t-storm;33;25;NW;11;71%;82%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;37;29;Sunny and very warm;37;28;S;12;37%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;10;Sun, some clouds;23;10;N;7;44%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;16;11;Decreasing clouds;16;11;N;9;64%;44%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with sunshine;34;27;Hazy sunshine;35;26;SW;18;52%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;26;17;A thunderstorm;25;17;S;8;76%;89%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;41;29;Sunny and very warm;43;30;NE;13;12%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of sun;19;9;Partly sunny;15;5;NNE;17;56%;26%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;31;26;Windy;31;25;ENE;34;62%;61%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;SSE;7;63%;56%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;29;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;N;12;76%;68%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;ESE;6;70%;91%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with clearing;16;1;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-1;ENE;10;42%;8%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly cloudy;33;25;SW;11;63%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Sunny;19;15;Sun and some clouds;20;15;SSE;10;81%;18%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;N;14;52%;2%;9

London, United Kingdom;A stray shower;16;10;A couple of showers;17;8;NNW;14;74%;85%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;24;13;Some sun;29;14;S;10;44%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;25;SSW;13;69%;14%;9

Madrid, Spain;A thunderstorm;17;10;A t-storm in spots;20;10;NE;12;54%;43%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;32;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;29;W;21;66%;65%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;ESE;6;83%;92%;5

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;E;13;47%;7%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and breezy;21;12;Cooler with rain;15;6;WNW;12;74%;92%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;28;15;Mostly cloudy;28;15;NNW;10;25%;1%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;29;24;A thunderstorm;28;23;ESE;13;75%;88%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A shower in the p.m.;15;1;Chilly with some sun;9;-1;NE;17;50%;1%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;17;67%;84%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning shower;18;8;Turning sunny;19;8;NE;9;77%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;18;11;Rain and drizzle;14;6;NNW;2;69%;89%;2

Moscow, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;7;A little a.m. rain;9;2;NW;18;46%;60%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;29;Mostly sunny;34;28;WNW;12;67%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;14;A couple of showers;25;15;N;13;67%;95%;7

New York, United States;Periods of sun;18;11;Morning showers;18;12;NNW;9;78%;84%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;30;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;12;WSW;20;45%;26%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, cooler;11;-1;Sunny;13;2;SE;11;37%;0%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;23;14;S;11;46%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;12;1;Partial sunshine;13;3;S;13;44%;28%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A morning shower;17;10;Rain and drizzle;16;5;NNW;18;63%;65%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;A t-storm around;30;24;N;6;74%;74%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;32;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;NW;9;84%;95%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, some heavy;26;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;SSE;8;87%;93%;3

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;20;10;Fog, then some sun;20;9;NNW;10;55%;19%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;23;13;Breezy in the a.m.;21;12;E;20;53%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;28;25;A thunderstorm;31;26;NNE;11;73%;92%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;15;79%;92%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;35;21;Partly sunny;35;20;ESE;10;53%;36%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;19;9;A shower and t-storm;19;9;ENE;6;67%;98%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Sunny and very warm;29;11;SSE;19;46%;7%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;10;Occasional rain;20;11;W;13;63%;91%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Rain and a t-storm;17;10;Partial sunshine;20;10;S;14;79%;28%;11

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SE;15;76%;92%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;8;1;Cloudy and chilly;5;1;NW;14;62%;42%;2

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;11;3;Sun and some clouds;11;2;W;12;43%;6%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny, humid;29;22;Mostly sunny and hot;34;23;NW;9;52%;95%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Mostly sunny and hot;40;30;SW;13;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sunshine;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;NNE;11;62%;29%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;8;2;A shower in spots;7;3;WSW;15;43%;48%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and milder;20;10;Partial sunshine;20;12;SW;14;57%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;27;19;A couple of t-storms;27;19;NW;10;80%;99%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with some sun;29;25;Breezy with some sun;28;24;ENE;23;76%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A couple of t-storms;25;19;ENE;8;87%;95%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;E;13;16%;2%;15

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;Periods of sun;22;6;SSW;5;47%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;NE;7;79%;56%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Pleasant and warmer;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;N;10;53%;25%;9

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;15;8;Mostly cloudy;19;9;SSW;9;66%;87%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;21;9;Sunny and nice;24;9;SSW;12;42%;1%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warmer;27;16;Sunlit and pleasant;26;15;SSE;15;48%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;S;13;73%;94%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;13;4;A stray thunderstorm;19;7;SW;10;57%;74%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;ENE;17;67%;27%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;11;-1;Variable cloudiness;13;5;SSW;10;36%;31%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;An afternoon shower;25;16;NW;13;62%;90%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Cloudy;26;22;E;19;72%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy with sunshine;7;3;A shower in the a.m.;8;3;SW;17;47%;63%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;24;17;A shower in the p.m.;25;16;E;10;68%;83%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Pleasant and warmer;21;12;Mostly cloudy;20;13;NE;9;68%;75%;2

Tehran, Iran;Nice with some sun;23;16;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;NE;22;32%;4%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and warmer;33;18;A couple of showers;22;18;W;20;67%;83%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;19;10;A t-storm in spots;22;10;ESE;9;67%;44%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;19;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;S;16;54%;0%;10

Toronto, Canada;P.M. rain, breezy;10;9;Morning rain;15;6;NNW;29;67%;87%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Hazy sunshine;29;20;SE;14;37%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;26;15;Turning cloudy;27;17;ESE;15;50%;5%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;25;3;Showers around;16;-4;NW;15;49%;83%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Rain and drizzle;14;8;ENE;7;61%;99%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;22;11;A shower and t-storm;22;11;SE;8;59%;95%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;29;21;Sunshine and nice;32;21;SE;6;37%;9%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;13;-2;Some sun and cool;11;-1;WSW;13;43%;3%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;17;7;Partly sunny;15;7;E;13;47%;30%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny intervals;18;15;Partly sunny, nice;19;14;NNE;8;84%;30%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. shower;35;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;WSW;11;49%;20%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;20;11;A shower in the a.m.;20;11;NE;7;58%;80%;10

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-03 22:23 GMT+08:00

