US CDC heightens Taiwan COVID-19 risk level from low to moderate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (May 2) heightened the risk level of catching COVID-19 in Taiwan from low (Level 1) to moderate (Level 2) in its COVID-19 travel recommendations, alerting travelers to avoid travel to the country if they are not up do date with their vaccines.

Numbers of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taiwan have continued to go up recently, with Tuesday’s number breaking the 20,000 mark for the first time. The five deaths reported Tuesday was also a record high for 2022.

According to a CNN report, the risk assessment level for COVID-19 in five destinations in the world were moved from other levels to moderate risk on the updated Travel Health Notices issued on Monday by the CDC, including Taiwan. However, Taiwan is the only destination that was moved up from low risk to moderate risk, while the risk level of the other four destinations, including Mexico, Iran, Belize, and Antigua and Barbuda, were adjusted down from high to moderate.

The CNN report said that for Taiwan, which had been doing well in COVID-19 prevention and had long been listed as low risk, this is not good news.

According to the report, even though Taiwan has loosened some international travel restrictions, the CDC still recommended travellers not to go there for the time being.

Among the 235 travel destinations monitored by the CDC, the risk assessment level of about a half, or over 110, are currently listed as high (Level 3), including destinations in Europe which are traditionally popular among American tourists such as France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the UK.