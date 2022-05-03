Alexa
Wanted woman busted after giving cops fake ID in southern Taiwan

The female fugitive had been on the run for 13 years

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 19:39
(Tainan City Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A wanted New Taipei City woman who had been on the run for 13 years was busted in Tainan City early Monday morning (May 2) after she was flagged down by police for not wearing a helmet.

Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct told CNA on Tuesday that police spotted a couple on a scooter around 3 a.m. on Monday in the city’s West Central District and that the female passenger was not wearing a helmet, CNA reported. Police flagged down the couple and proceeded to check their identification.

Police learned that they had met not long ago and were heading out to have late-night snacks. In response to the ID check, the woman gave police her name and ID card number, per CNA.

However, police noticed that the woman, who was later identified as surnamed Lin (林), was clutching her purse in her hands and appeared apprehensive. Officers asked Lin to open her purse for checking, during which time an ID card dropped out of the purse, the CNA report said.

As the information printed on the dropped ID card was not consistent with what was provided by Lin, the officers ran a check on the ID card and were surprised to find that 47-year-old Lin was a fugitive who had been on the run for 13 years.

According to a police investigation, Lin had allegedly committed forgery, fraud, counterfeiting securities, and causing injury to another between 2007 and 2009. She had been wanted by law enforcement since May 2009.

Lin had been hiding out in Tainan by renting an apartment in the city’s Anping District and earning her living as a graphic designer, per CNA. Whenever police checked her ID, she would give them the name and ID card number of her friend in northern Taiwan to avoid being arrested, per CNA.
Updated : 2022-05-03 19:56 GMT+08:00

