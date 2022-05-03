Alexa
Ukraine 'towards victory' rallies to be held in 3 Taiwan cities

Counter-rallies to Russian Victory Day to be held in Taipei, Hsinchu, and Taichung on May 8

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 18:48
Taiwanese and international residents show their support for Ukraine at a rally in Taipei. (Facebook, Taiwan Stands with Ukraine photo)
Taiwanese and international residents show their support for Ukraine at a rally in Taipei. (Facebook, Taiwan Stands with Ukraine photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rallies meant to counter Russia's Victory Day parade and garner support for Ukraine will be held in three Taiwanese cities on Sunday (May 8).

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly pressing his forces to gain more ground in Ukraine so he will have a "victory" to celebrate with the Victory Day parade scheduled in Moscow for May 9. Russia watchers believe Putin may also be planning on announcing a general mobilization against Ukraine as part of his war on the "world's Nazis" at the event.

In response, supporters of Ukraine will hold rallies in Taiwan on Sunday to boost Ukraine in its "drive towards victory," highlight Ukrainian resistance, and draw attention to the "atrocities of the Russian army in Ukraine." Events will be held in Taipei, Hsinchu, and Taichung and feature speeches by Taiwanese, Ukrainians, and speakers of other nationalities.

People wishing to express solidarity with Ukraine are welcome to attend the rallies and enable the "voices of Taiwan to be heard around the world." Attendees are encouraged to bring flags or posters with words of support.

The rallies will take place on Liberty Square in Taipei, Station Square in Hsinchu, and Civic Square in Taichung, and each will run from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. More information can be found on the Taiwan Stands with Ukraine Facebook page.

Alex Khomenko, a 44-year-old Ukrainian entrepreneur and software developer who resides in Taiwan, began organizing rallies after seeing "heartbreaking" news about "my city bombed into ruins, the war crimes, our people being erased." Khomenko said that the outpouring of support in Taiwan, "both from the ordinary Taiwanese and the government, has been incredible. It keeps us going."

The activities are organized by Taiwan Stands With Ukraine (TSWU), which is a volunteer organization established by Taiwanese citizens and international residents of Taiwan in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. TSWU has organized numerous protest, cultural, and fundraising actions since the invasion began.
