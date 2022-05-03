Alexa
Taiwan's Guam representative urges inclusion in WHO meetings

Paul Yin-Lien Chen says excluding Taiwan 'will negatively impact global health efforts'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 17:48
World Health Assembly begins May 22.

World Health Assembly begins May 22. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan should be included in World Health Organization meetings, the Director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam, Paul Yin-Lien Chen, said on Tuesday (May 3).

In an opinion article published in Guam’s Pacific Daily News, Chen said Taiwan has “played an active, helpful role during the pandemic” by donating medical supplies around the world and contributing to medical research on developing new vaccines and treatments.

Despite this, Taiwan was not invited to the World Health Assembly in 2020 and 2021, Chen said. He pointed out that “continuing to exclude Taiwan will negatively impact global health efforts.”

“Taiwan calls on every nation to support its bid to attend the upcoming WHA as an observer in May 2022 and to endorse Taiwan’s regular participation in all WHO meetings and activities,” he added.

The director praised Taiwan as an “indispensable partner” in the global post-pandemic recovery process and said the East Asian nation “seeks to work with the WHO and nations worldwide to overcome every possible public health challenge in the future together.”

Chen said Taiwan calls upon its international allies and partners to continue supporting its inclusion in the WHO. “As the pandemic has shown, good health is vitally important to every citizen of the world, regardless of nationality,” he said.

The 75th WHA will be held from May 22-28 in Geneva, Switzerland.
