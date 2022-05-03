Alexa
Taiwan universities sign agreement with high schools from Sabah, Malaysia

Association of students from Sabah in Taiwan took initiative to improve quality of education

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 18:10
Six high schools in the Malaysian state of Sabah will cooperate with five colleges in Taiwan. (Ministry of Education photo)

Six high schools in the Malaysian state of Sabah will cooperate with five colleges in Taiwan. (Ministry of Education photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of six high schools from the Malaysian state of Sabah and five universities from Taiwan signed an agreement to link up and design courses together, reports said Tuesday (May 3).

The project will focus on information technology, cooperation between academia and business, and classes related to cooking and baking, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Teacher training and advice on career development will also feature prominently in the exchanges, according to the Taiwan office in Malaysia.

The schools in Sabah will describe their present situation and describe their needs before the colleges and institutes in Taiwan respond by offering concrete measures to improve education, officials said.

The initiative for the cooperation plan was launched by an association of students from Sabah, with members eager to adapt the progress they witnessed in Taiwan’s education system for the benefit of students in their home region.
