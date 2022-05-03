Alexa
Taiwan receives 1.1 million Moderna COVID vaccine doses

Sixth Moderna delivery for 2022

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 16:51
1.1 million Moderna vaccine doses arriving in Taiwan Tuesday. 

1.1 million Moderna vaccine doses arriving in Taiwan Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 1,106,100 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (May 3), as the country was battling an unprecedented surge in local infections.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 23,102 new local cases and five deaths Tuesday. In order to stem the spread of COVID, the government has expanded its vaccination campaign to include children from 6 to 11.

Tuesday’s afternoon delivery at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was the sixth for Moderna vaccine doses this year, with their expiry date set at Aug. 18, 2022, CNA reported. Taiwan signed a contract with the U.S. company in July last year for the supply of 35 million vaccine doses over the course of two years.

A total of 20 million doses were scheduled to arrive during 2022, and Tuesday’s delivery brought the total up to 6.81 million doses. Taiwan is still expecting 5 million AstraZeneca vaccine shots by the end of 2022.
