Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days

New '7+7' quarantine for overseas arrivals to Taiwan kicks in on May 9

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 16:05
(Freepik photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 3) announced that it will shorten the mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals to seven days.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced Taiwan's new "7+7" program for passengers arriving from overseas. Under the new scheme, which starts on May 9, the mandatory quarantine for arriving passengers will be reduced from 10 days to seven days, while the subsequent self-health management period will continue to be seven days.

Quarantine length and location:

The new required length of quarantine will be seven full days, with the day of entry into the country considered "Day Zero." On the eighth day after entry, travelers must commence seven days of self-health monitoring.

If a traveler is staying in a home with friends or relatives, they must follow the principle of "one person per home." If the members of the household cannot meet the "one person per home" principle, the traveler must stay in an epidemic prevention hotel or a quarantine center, including during their self-health management phase.

When entering Taiwan together, family members and fellow travelers can stay in their own homes, at the residence of their relatives and friends, or in an epidemic prevention hotel. However, in the latter case, if they are staying in a small single hotel room, the CECC recommends that no more than two people stay in the same room.

Testing measures

A PCR test is still to be carried out on the day of entry (Day Zero). Children under the age of two must undergo a PCR test on the last day of quarantine.

Home rapid antigen test kits will be issued by personnel at various international ports of entry upon arrival. On the seventh day of quarantine (eighth day after arrival), all travelers must take a rapid antigen test.

An additional rapid antigen test is included if the traveler experiences suspected COVID symptoms during quarantine. In the event a person is unable to use the rapid antigen test by themselves, the local government will arrange for personnel to assist in administering the test.
Updated : 2022-05-03 16:53 GMT+08:00

