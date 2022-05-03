Taiwan opposition party chairman to embark on US trip in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) will visit the U.S. on June 1 to meet with government officials and share party views.

Director of KMT International Affairs Alexander Chieh-cheng Huang (黃介正) said that Chu is expected to meet with officials from the White House, National Security Council, State Department, and Defense Department. He will also give a keynote speech at an American think tank and exchange views on the Taiwan Strait, Huang said.

Chu will stop in multiple cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington D.C. over 12 days, per CNA. Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言), KMT Legislator Charles Chen ( 陳以信), and Huang will accompany Chu on his trip.

The trip was originally scheduled for mid-May but was postponed due to the pandemic and because President Joe Biden and his Indo-Pacific advisors will be traveling in Asia during that time, Huang explained.

The international affairs director said the main reason for Chu’s visit is to share the party’s views regarding Taiwan Strait issues, the situation in the Indo-Pacific, and affirm the KMT’s ability to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.