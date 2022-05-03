Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese carrier sails through waters near Okinawa, Japan says

By REUTERS
2022/05/03 15:33
Chinese carrier sails through waters near Okinawa, Japan says

Eight Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, passed between islands in Japan's southern Okinawa chain on Monday, Japan's defence ministry said in a news release.

The ships, which included several destroyers, sailed between the main Okinawa island and Miyakojima, according to the ministry. Although there was no incursion into Japan's territorial waters, helicopters on board the Liaoning carrier took off and landed, the ministry said.

China's Defence Ministry did not answer calls seeking comment during a national holiday.

The U.S. 7th Fleet, part of the Navy's Pacific force, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it would monitor the movements of the carrier group, and described the situation as "normal."

It was the first time that a Chinese aircraft carrier was confirmed to have passed through the area since December last year, according to Japanese national broadcaster NHK.

Updated : 2022-05-03 16:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Entire Southern Cross-Island Highway of Taiwan opens Sunday after 13 years
Entire Southern Cross-Island Highway of Taiwan opens Sunday after 13 years
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row