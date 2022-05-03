Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek ranked No. 8 chip supplier in 2021

Fabless chipmaker MediaTek posted US$17.7 billion in sales last year

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 15:16
MediaTek. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek became the world’s eighth-largest semiconductor supplier in 2021 based on sales, according to IC Insights.

According to the U.S.-based market research firm, IC Insights, MediaTek posted US$17.7 billion (NT$523 billion) in sales for 2021, representing a 61% year-on-year increase. This allowed the company to move up three spots in the rankings to No. 8 in 2021.

MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), which took the 10th spot, replaced Apple and Infineon Technologies AG in the 2021 rankings. MediaTek controlled 2.9% of total market share last year, while AMD held 2.7%, according to IC Insights data.

According to IC Insights, in 2021, Samsung took the top spot with US$82 billion in sales, followed by Intel (US$76.7 billion), SK Hynix (US$37.4 billion), Micron (US$30 billion), Qualcomm (US$29.3 billion), Nvidia (US$23.2 billion), and Broadcom (US$21 billion). IC Insights said five out of the top 10 semiconductor suppliers in 2021 were fabless companies, compared to 2008 when there was only one fabless company in the ranking.

IC Insights rankings excluded pure-play foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Pure-play foundries do not make their own integrated circuit products, instead they only manufacture chips for outside clients.
