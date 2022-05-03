Alexa
Taiwan military sees possible delay in Stinger deliveries from US

250 shoulder-fired missiles expected by end of March 2026

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 15:41
Taiwan might face delays in the delivery of Stinger missiles from the U.S. 

Taiwan might face delays in the delivery of Stinger missiles from the U.S.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan might face delays in receiving American-made portable Stinger missile launchers beyond 2026 after confirmation that the arrival of self-propelled howitzers would be postponed, the Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday (May 3).

The military on Monday confirmed reports that M109A6 Paladin howitzers would not start arriving until 2026, due to an excess of orders on the production line. Taiwan had expected eight Paladins next year, and 16 each in 2024 and 2025.

Since Stingers and other hand-held missile systems have proven successful for the Ukrainian military in their resistance against the Russian invasion, demand for Raytheon Technologies weapons has increased significantly.

At a news conference Tuesday, the Ministry of National Defense mentioned the possibility of delivery delays, though it added the Taiwanese Army would press the United States to live up to its contractual obligations, CNA reported. Taiwan ordered 250 Stingers, with delivery to be completed by the end of March 2026.

At the same time, the military dampened fears that other weapons deals would be affected by delays and by the war in Ukraine. The delivery of 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks are still scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027, while F-16C/D fighter jets will also arrive before late 2026, a military spokesman said.
Stinger missiles
howitzers
delivery delays
Russia-Ukraine war
Ministry of National Defense
M109A6
Paladin howitzer

Updated : 2022-05-03 16:18 GMT+08:00

