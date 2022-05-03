Alexa
Adverse weather delays rocket test launch

Researchers wait and watch for a better weather

  100
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 15:08
A researcher stands by at the launch site on Tuesday, May 3.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Hsinchu-based Advanced Rocket Research Center (ARRC) have postponed a rocket test that had been planned for Tuesday (May 3) in Pingtung county due to poor weather conditions.

The HTTP-3A, Taiwan's first indigenously-designed double-stage autonomous sounding rocket, was due to take off in Xuhai. Strong winds and heavy rain in the area led the researchers to call off the launch, per a CNA report.

Wei Shi-hsin (魏世昕), deputy director of ARRC, said that the wind speed measured in the days leading up to the planned launch had exceeded 10 meters per second, not ideal conditions. Wei said the researchers will keep observing changes in the weather to look for a suitable time for launch.

Safety considerations are paramount to a rocket launch, the Ministry said.

Chung Chia-pin, (鍾佳濱) a Democratic Progressive Party legislator who has been focused on the development of Taiwan's space industry for a long time, told the media that Taiwan is a powerhouse in the semiconductor industry, and relatively competitive in low-orbit communication satellites. If the foundation for commercial rocket development can be built out through test launches, Taiwan will be able to take the lead in the space industry in the future, he said.
