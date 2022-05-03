Alexa
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths

8,278 COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 4,806 in Taipei, and 3,604 in Taoyuan

  1080
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 14:10
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 23,102 local COVID cases on Tuesday (May 3), a 29% increase from the previous day and breaking the 20,000 mark for the first time.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 37 imported cases. Chen announced five deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 876.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 11,193 males, 11,899 females, and 10 cases under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases with 8,278, followed by 4,806 in Taipei City, 3,604 in Taoyuan City, 1,220 in Keelung City, 1,196 in Taichung City, 818 in Kaohsiung City, 509 in Tainan City, 448 in Yilan County, 428 Hualien County, 333 in Hsinchu County, 292 in Pingtung County, 254 in Yunlin County, 214 in Changhua County, 171 in Hsinchu City, 145 in Miaoli County, 102 in Taitung County, 87 in Chiayi County, 79 in Chiayi City, 73 in Nantou County, 22 in Penghu County, 15 in Kinmen County, and eight in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The five COVID deaths announced on Tuesday include four males and one female ranging in age from their 70s to their 90s. The dates of diagnosis ranged from April 16 to April 30 and the date of death ranged from April 29 to April 30.

Imported cases

The 37 imported cases include 20 males, 16 females, and one case under investigation. Their dates of entry ranged from March 5 to May 2.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 8,602,849 COVID tests, with 8,426,123 coming back negative. Of the 173,942 confirmed cases, 11,481 were imported, 162,407 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

Up until now, 876 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 861 deaths from local infections, 418 were in New Taipei; 326 in Taipei; 34 in Keelung; 30 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; four each in Hualien and Yilan counties; three each in Miaoli and Pingtung counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Taitung County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.
Updated : 2022-05-03 14:47 GMT+08:00

