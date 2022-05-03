Alexa
Díaz homers, Rays use balanced offense to beat A's 6-1

By JANIE McCAULEY , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/03 12:25
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier slides home to score against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Mond...
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco hits a single, which Oakland Athletics center fielder Cristian Pache made an error on that allowed Yandy Diaz to score, ...
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, right, slides home to score against Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the fourth inning of a baseball game i...
Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp throws to first base on a single hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez during the fifth inning of a basebal...
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Phoenix Sanders, left, throws to first base on a single by Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie, right, during the seventh inning of a...
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash walks to the dugout after a mound visit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics i...
Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, left, scores next to Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif....
Oakland Athletics' Cristian Pache walks to the dugout after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakl...
Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse throws out Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Mo...
Oakland Athletics center fielder Cristian Pache (20) retrieves a single hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco during the third inning of a baseball gam...

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yandy Díaz led off the game with a home run to back right-hander Drew Rassmussen's second straight winning start, and the Tampa Bay Rays used a balanced offense to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Monday night.

Wander Franco returned to the lineup and hit a pair of run-scoring singles after a precautionary day off Sunday to nurse his tender right leg.

Franco and Randy Arozarena hit consecutive RBI singles in the third against Daulton Jefferies (1-4), and Mike Zunino's base hit the next inning brought in another Rays run.

Manuel Margot added an RBI double in the fifth among his three hits as the Rays tagged Jefferies for career highs of 11 hits and six runs.

Rays manager Kevin Cash has been eager to see more hitters get going at the plate and Tampa Bay capitalized with contributions from up and down the order to kick off a nine-game trip. The Rays improved to 3-5 in series openers this season with their first such victory on the road in three tries.

Rasmussen (2-1) allowed one run and one hit, struck out three and walked one in five solid innings to follow up a victory against Seattle his last time out featuring career-bests of nine strikeouts and six innings. Four relievers finished the 2-hour, 37-minute game.

The A's lost their season-high fourth straight after a weekend sweep by Cleveland at home, and have lost seven of nine after winning eight of 12.

Tampa Bay's pitchers held Oakland in check after having given up 17 runs over their previous 13 innings.

The clubs played their fifth of seven games over a 24-day span.

ATTENDANCE WOES

The A's season-low crowd of 2,488 was their smallest excluding COVID years since they drew 2,443 in a 6-3 win against the Rangers on Sept. 9, 1980. Rickey Henderson stole a base and Mitchell Page homered twice in that game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: C Francisco Mejía, sidelined on the COVID-19 injured list, played as designated hitter Monday in a rehab game at the club's spring training facility in Port Charlotte, Florida, and is scheduled to catch five or six innings Tuesday before the team determines if he's ready to return. ... SS Franco returned to the lineup a day after he was scratched with right hamstring tightness. ... Tampa Bay optioned OF Josh Lowe to Triple-A Durham and designated RHP Robert Dugger for assignment a day after he made his major league debut with 5 1/3 relief innings during Sunday's 9-3 home loss to the Twins.

Athletics: RHP reliever Lou Trivino, on the COVID-19 IL since April 18, made a rehab start with Class-A Stockton on Sunday and could be back with the A's as soon as Tuesday. ... Veteran C Stephen Vogt's sprained right knee is making good progress.

UP NEXT

RHP Paul Blackburn (3-0, 1.35 ERA) is set to start the middle game of the series for Oakland, having gone 3-0 over his last four starts. ... Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough is expected to come off the injured list from dealing with left groin tightness and either start or follow an opener to pitch the bulk of the innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-03 14:47 GMT+08:00

