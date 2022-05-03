AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_J.Crawford, Seattle, .375; Bogaerts, Boston, .369; Benintendi, Kansas City, .365; France, Seattle, .341; Ramírez, Cleveland, .341; Anderson, Chicago, .329; Neuse, Oakland, .328; Trout, Los Angeles, .324; Meadows, Detroit, .319; Franco, Tampa Bay, .313; N.Lowe, Texas, .313.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Springer, Toronto, 17; Straw, Cleveland, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Judge, New York, 16; Ward, Los Angeles, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; 8 tied at 14.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; Stanton, New York, 14.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 31; France, Seattle, 31; J.Crawford, Seattle, 30; Devers, Boston, 29; Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Benintendi, Kansas City, 27; Franco, Tampa Bay, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 26; Springer, Toronto, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 25; Judge, New York, 25.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; K.Hernández, Boston, 8; Larnach, Minnesota, 8; J.Martinez, Boston, 8; Devers, Boston, 7; Hays, Baltimore, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Peña, Houston, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; France, Seattle, 5.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Straw, Cleveland, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Locastro, New York, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; Walls, Tampa Bay, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4.

PITCHING_Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 3-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.64; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.17; Manoah, Toronto, 1.44; Verlander, Houston, 1.73; Keller, Kansas City, 2.19; Gausman, Toronto, 2.27; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.46; Cease, Chicago, 2.48; Eovaldi, Boston, 2.51; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.57.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 42; Gausman, Toronto, 41; Cease, Chicago, 39; Eovaldi, Boston, 32; Montas, Oakland, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Bieber, Cleveland, 29; Cortes Jr., New York, 28; Verlander, Houston, 28; Cole, New York, 27; Gilbert, Seattle, 27.