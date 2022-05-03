Alexa
Indulge Experimental Bistro secures title of 'Taiwan's best bar'

Taipei's Bar Mood wins Sustainable Bar Award with its natural ingredients

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 13:36
Indulge Experimental Bistro retains spot in Taiwan according to Asia's Best Bars of 2022. (Facebook, Indulge Experimental Bistro photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asia’s Best Bars of 2022, featuring nominations from 16 cities across the continent, have been announced, with five bars in Taipei and one in the southern city of Tainan making it into the top 100.

Hong Kong’s Coa has secured the title of "best bar in Asia" for the second year. Launched in 2017 by veteran bartender-owner Jay Khan, Coa offers an extensive menu of handcrafted Mexican spirits, including those less commonly spotted in Asia, such as raicilla, bacanora, and charanda.

Singapore was the biggest winner, with 11 of its bars winning the jury’s nods and the city-state's best bar, Jigger&Ponny, being ranked second. Hong Kong's Argo, ranked No. 3, is a newcomer on the list and winner of the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award.

Taipei’s Indulge Experimental Bistro, which was ranked fourth in 2021, took the sixth spot this year and remains the nation’s best bar, according to the list. Due to the spiking number of COVID cases in Taiwan, the bistro's team is launching an online cocktail-making program centered on the 24 Chinese solar terms.

Located in Tapei's Daan District, Aha Saloon made the 24th spot with music-themed cocktails like Guns N’ Roses’ Jungle with Scotch made with Campari, mulberry vinegar, and sesame seed.

No. 89, Taipei's chic Bar Mood, won this year’s Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award. Founder Nick Wu’s (吳盈憲) botanical approach to making signature cocktails with Taiwanese flowers, herbs, fruits, and spices, won Bar Mood the description “an ingredient-focused bar doing good for the planet.”

Other Taiwanese watering holes that made the list include Room by Le Kief (No. 51), The Public House (No. 68), HiBoRu (No. 86), and Moonrock in Tainan (No. 91). For more information, visit the Asia's Best Bars website.

Full List

(Asia's 50 Best Bars' photo)
Updated : 2022-05-03 13:50 GMT+08:00

