Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Growing orders from 4 Chinese firms to fill Huawei gap in TSMC revenue

Xiaomi, OPPO, Bitmain, and Horizon Robot boosting China sales

  111
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 12:23
A TSMC building.

A TSMC building. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Increasing orders from four Chinese firms — Xiaomi, OPPO, Bitmain, and Horizon Robot — are set to bring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) China-based revenues to levels not seen since 2020, when the company scrapped Huawei from its customer list.

As of the first quarter of this year, profits coming from Chinese customers made up 11% of TSMC’s global revenue. This marks a significant increase from last year, when Chinese firms represented just 6% of the total, per a TechGenyz report.

As several Chinese firms rush to get orders in for TSMC’s 28 nm, 7 nm, 6 nm, and 4 nm processes, TSMC predicts its China sales for this year could reach 2020 levels, when China made up 22% of the total. The world’s leading chipmaker anticipates revenue from China could rise to more than NT$250 billion (US$8.5 billion) next year.

Despite China making strides in cutting-edge chip design, it remains heavily reliant on TSMC for fabricating a range of cutting-edge chips. UNISOC, for instance, has placed orders with TSMC for 6 nm and 12 nm mobile chips as well as 5 nm and 7 nm chips for ZTE’s 5G base stations.

Handset-maker OPPPO is leaning on TSMC’s 6 nm process to deliver over 10 million units of its new self-designed AI-powered image neural processing unit MariSilicon X. Meanwhile, Horizon Robotics, which makes AI chips for smart cars, is looking to TSMC to fabricate its upcoming Journey 6 series chips, which will run at over 400 Tera Operations per Second, unlocking Level 4 autonomous driving, which needs little to no human interaction.
OPPO
TSMC
Chinese semiconductor
fabs
Huawei
chip manufacturing

RELATED ARTICLES

Construction of TSMC chip fab in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to start in June
Construction of TSMC chip fab in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to start in June
2022/04/30 16:08
TSMC drops out of world's top ten most valuable companies
TSMC drops out of world's top ten most valuable companies
2022/04/27 15:57
Taiwan to account for 66% of contract chipmaking in 2022
Taiwan to account for 66% of contract chipmaking in 2022
2022/04/26 14:06
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
2022/04/21 21:10
Taiwan’s TSMC eyes 95% recycle rate for plastic waste by 2025
Taiwan’s TSMC eyes 95% recycle rate for plastic waste by 2025
2022/04/20 16:08