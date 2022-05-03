Alexa
MND reiterates awareness of situation around Taiwan following Chinese carrier spotting

Liaoning carrier strike group detected 350 km west of Japan's Danjo Islands

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 12:00
Liaoning and its strike group in South China Sea. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministry of National Defense (MND) Spokesman Sun Li-fang (孫立方) on Monday evening (May 2) assured the public that Taiwan is aware of all developments in the waters surrounding the nation.

According to a press release from Japan’s Joint Staff Office, on May 1 at about noon Japan time, the Maritime Self-Defense Force confirmed Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning and seven other ships, including a Type 055 destroyer, three Type 052D destroyers, and a supply ship, were sailing north to south 350 kilometers west of Nagasaki Prefecture’s Danjo Islands, per CNA.

Sun said Taiwan has a full grasp of the situation in the waters around its maritime borders through joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, CNA reported. The MND has response plans based on possible actions by China, he added.

In addition, Type 054A frigate the Xiangtan was detected sailing west to east 480 km from Okinawa at around 6:00 p.m. the same day.

At around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday (May 2), Type 052C destroyer the Zhengzhou was traveling north to south about 160 km north of the Diaoyu Islands.
Taiwan
Japan
MND
Chinese Navy
Liaoning
aircraft carrier

