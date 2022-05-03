Alexa
Early-morning magnitude 4.7 earthquake in Hualien felt across Taiwan

2 a.m. temblor followed by smaller quake at 6 a.m.

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/03 09:55
(Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolted Hualien County at 2:43 a.m. on Tuesday (May 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the tremor was located 10.2 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 28.6 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County and as a 2 in Yilan County, Nantou County, and Taichung City. A lesser intensity level of 1 was felt in Taoyuan City, Taitung City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, New Taipei City, and Chiayi County.

At 6:35 a.m., another temblor with a magnitude of 3.8 occurred 10.8 km north-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 27.5 km. Its intensity registered as a 2 in Hualien County and a 1 in Yilan and Nantou Counties.

No injuries or damage from the quakes had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
Hualien County

