Seeking spot in Europe, Atalanta draws with Salernitana 1-1

By Associated Press
2022/05/03 04:52
Salernitana's Simone Verdi, center, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Salernitana and Atalanta BC at the Gewiss Stadium in ...
Salernitana's Ederson, left, celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Salernitana and Atalanta BC at the Gewiss Sta...
Atalanta's Jose Luis Palomino, left, and Salernitana's Milan Djuric battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Salernitana...
Atalanta's Jose Luis Palomino, second left, and Salernitana's Cedric Gondo battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Sale...

ROME (AP) — A late equalizer earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Salernitana in Serie A on Monday, keeping alive the Bergamo club’s chances of extending its five-year streak of playing in Europe.

Atalanta remained eighth but moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina, with only the top seven likely to qualify for Europe.

Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic scored in the 88th minute with a confident, angled shot inside the far post.

Ederson volleyed in from close range midway through the first half for in-form Salernitana, which had won three straight.

Salernitana remained 18th, missing out on a chance to move level with 17th-placed Cagliari, which it faces next.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports