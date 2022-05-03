O'Sullivan wins record-tying 7th world snooker title

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Ronnie O'Sullivan finally got to No. 7.

Widely regarded as the most talented snooker player ever, O'Sullivan surely secured his status as the game's greatest by beating Judd Trump 18-13 to win a record-tying seventh world championship on Monday at the Crucible.

The 46-year-old Englishman joined Stephen Hendry in holding the modern-day record, adding to his world titles from 2001, ’04, ’08, ’12, ’13 and '20. Hendry won all of his in the 1990s.

O'Sullivan also has won a record seven titles at each of the Masters and the U.K. Championship, the other two so-called “majors” in snooker.

A right-hander who is also comfortable playing left-handed, O'Sullivan has the most career ranking titles (39), is the only player to make more than 1,000 competitive centuries, and has made more maximum breaks of 147 in competitive play than anyone else.

Reaching seven world titles has long been a target of O'Sullivan's, though, and establishing a 12-5 lead over Trump after two of the final's four possible sessions set him on the way.

Trump, the 2019 champion and also from England, recovered in the afternoon session and twice came within three frames of O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan was in tears after compiling his match-clinching break and had a long embrace with Trump and then his family.

