Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Female Indigenous leader takes office in Panama

By Associated Press
2022/05/03 03:42
Female Indigenous leader takes office in Panama

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The first elected female leader of Panama’s Wounaan Indigenous group took office Monday.

The inauguration of Aulina Ismare Opua marks a strengthening of women’s positions in the country’s Indigenous communities.

Recently, Elena Cruz Guerra won the leadership of the Indigenous territory of Ngäbe-Buglé. And a woman from the Guna community was elected to the national congress in 2019.

Ausencio Palacio, the country’s assistant minister for Indigenous affairs, said women’s roles in leading Indigenous communities is growing stronger.

“There is an increasing trend of alternating power between men and women in the Indigenous territories," said Palacio. “Women have been demanding their space and daring to compete in traditional elections.”

The Wounaan are one of the smaller communities that make up Panama’s total 450,000 Indigenous population, in a country of about 4.3 million people.

Updated : 2022-05-03 05:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten and simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten and simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases, a record high
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases, a record high
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Entire Southern Cross-Island Highway of Taiwan opens Sunday after 13 years
Entire Southern Cross-Island Highway of Taiwan opens Sunday after 13 years
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Foreign minister says Taiwan prepared to defend itself in conflict with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan prepared to defend itself in conflict with China