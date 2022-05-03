Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/03 03:21
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 48 cents to $105.17 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 44 cents to $107.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 7 cents to $3.51 a gallon. June heating oil rose 18 cents to $4.20 a gallon. June natural gas rose 24 cents to $7.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $48.10 to $1,863.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 51 cents to $22.58 an ounce and July copper fell 14 cents to $4.27 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.13 Japanese yen from 129.46 yen. The euro fell to $1.0493 from $1.0567.

Updated : 2022-05-03 04:44 GMT+08:00

