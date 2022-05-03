Relegation-threatened Cagliari fires coach Mazzarri

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Relegation-threatened Cagliari fired coach Walter Mazzarri with three crucial matches remaining in Serie A for the Sardinian club.

The move was confirmed in a brief statement on Cagliari’s website.

In 17th place, Cagliari has lost seven of its last eight matches and is hovering three points above the relegation zone.

A replacement was not immediately announced, although Alessandro Agostini, the club’s youth team coach, was expected to take over to the end of the season.

Mazzarri was hired in September to replace Leonardo Semplici three rounds into the season.

It’s the 11th coaching change in the 20-team Serie A this season.

For its final three games, Cagliari visits two teams that are also battling relegation — Salernitana and Venezia — and hosts defending champion Inter Milan, which trails league leader AC Milan by two points.

